Ben Rhodes: It will be ‘hard’ for Zelenskyy to ‘get back into Ukraine if Russia is mounting an air assault’

Ben Rhodes, Andrea Kendall-Taylor, and Jeremy Bash join Andrea Mitchell to discuss White House concerns over Ukrainian President Zelenskyy leaving Ukraine at the height of its tensions with Russia to attend the Munich Security Conference in Germany. “It's going to be hard to get back into Ukraine if Russia is mounting an air assault on the country,” says Rhodes. “The Biden Administration might be encouraging President Zelenskyy to stay where he is.”Feb. 18, 2022