Ben Rhodes: Israeli PM Netanyahu has long been ‘more than happy to ignore the advice’ of the U.S.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and CIA Director Bill Burns made separate visits to Israel as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls for humanitarian pauses, including from Blinken. Ben Rhodes, a former deputy national security adviser under President Obama, joins Andrea Mitchell to share his thoughts on Nethanyahu’s rebuke. “I think what the Biden administration has been banking on is if they gave a more full embrace of Prime Minister Netanyahu in this very difficult time for the Israeli people and very volatile time in the region, that that might allow them to have a bit more leverage. But I think the message that Prime Minister Netanyahu is sending is actually, “No, I'm gonna do what I want to do here,”" Rhodes tells Andrea. “This has been, obviously, the pattern with him with multiple U.S. presidents. You know, President Clinton, certainly President Obama. When I was in office, oftentimes, Prime Minister Netanyahu was more than happy to ignore the advice or the recommendations of the U.S.Nov. 6, 2023