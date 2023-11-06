IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Beschloss: 'Will we have a rule of law if Donald Trump is elected? That question is very much open'

    Ben Rhodes: Israeli PM Netanyahu has long been 'more than happy to ignore the advice' of the U.S.

    Susanne Craig: Trump, his legal team were 'speaking to a wider political audience' in NY fraud case

  Analyzing Trump's motives for sparring with judge during testimony

  ICRC media chief: ICRC continues 'to insist that' hostages 'be released ' in discussions with Hamas

  Sen. Cardin: 'I still believe we're going to put Ukraine and Israel together,' despite House bill

  Adm. Stavridis: Humanitarian pauses in Gaza 'make sense,' but a 'sweeping ceasefire' does not

  Rep. Sherrill: Johnson shows 'lack of understanding' of how 'Congress really works' with aid bill

  Netanyahu Advisor: Civilians are 'not the targets of our offensive,' 'we're learning from mistakes'

  Doctors Without Borders: Doctors in Gaza are 'relentlessly struck,' operating 'on the floor'

  Rep. McCaul: House bill will have Ukraine aid 'at the end of the day,' threats 'are linked together'

  Maya Roman: 'All I can do is hope' everyone is 'doing everything they can' to get hostages released

  GOP Rep. Ken Buck announces he will not run for re-election

  'Whispered in Gaza' project lets Gazans 'tell the world how they really feel' without 'fear'

  Rep. Dean: Calls for Israel humanitarian pause in Gaza, 'we cannot have an innocent life snuffed out.'

  Netanyahu Advisor: 'Most important thing' is to 'rid Gaza of Hamas' for 'a better future'

  Alon Pinkas: 'Israel has not defined' the 'overarching political objective' for the invasion of Gaza

  ICRC media chief: ICRC personally delivers aid to ensure it 'actually goes to' people 'that need it'

  Israeli hostage freed during ground operation

  Israeli gov. spox: Israel must protect citizens and 'make sure that the fuel does not reach Hamas'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ben Rhodes: Israeli PM Netanyahu has long been 'more than happy to ignore the advice' of the U.S.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and CIA Director Bill Burns made separate visits to Israel as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls for humanitarian pauses, including from Blinken. Ben Rhodes, a former deputy national security adviser under President Obama, joins Andrea Mitchell to share his thoughts on Nethanyahu’s rebuke. “I think what the Biden administration has been banking on is if they gave a more full embrace of Prime Minister Netanyahu in this very difficult time for the Israeli people and very volatile time in the region, that that might allow them to have a bit more leverage. But I think the message that Prime Minister Netanyahu is sending is actually, “No, I'm gonna do what I want to do here,”" Rhodes tells Andrea. “This has been, obviously, the pattern with him with multiple U.S. presidents. You know, President Clinton, certainly President Obama. When I was in office, oftentimes, Prime Minister Netanyahu was more than happy to ignore the advice or the recommendations of the U.S.Nov. 6, 2023

