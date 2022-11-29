IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ben Rhodes: Iran spotlighting U.S. racial disparities won't 'distract' the world from Iran protests

09:03

Growing political tensions are bringing a make-or-break World Cup game to the front line in the conflict between the U.S. and Iran. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald, sports journalist Grant Wahl, and former National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the heated World Cup press conference where Iranian state media pressed U.S. soccer players on political issues. “The problem for Iran is that the whole world can see what the view of the Iranian people is through these protests, and the view of Iranian women through these protests,” says Rhodes. “Their efforts to try to distract from that by trying to spotlight America's own problems, America's own racial disparities, is not going to take away the attention from what the world can see plainly happening in Iran.” Nov. 29, 2022

Play All