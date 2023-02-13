IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ben Rhodes: Increase in observed UFO activity reflects NORAD shift in ‘protocols,' widened ‘focus’

04:48

For the fourth time in less than a week, the U.S. has shot down unidentified objects flying over North America. NBC News National Security and Global Affairs Reporter Dan De Luce and Former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama Ben Rhodes join Andrea Mitchell to assess the increase in UAP activity since the shoot down of a Chinese spy balloon just over a week ago. “Clearly what's happened here is the amount of attention and some of the blowback to the existence of that Chinese spy balloon caused NORAD to go back and essentially change their own protocols and to focus on things that might not otherwise have got our attention in the past,” says Rhodes. “Over time, this is gonna have to settle in a place where we're able to focus on ‘Hey, what are the characteristics of something that we actually are concerned enough about to shoot it down?’"Feb. 13, 2023

