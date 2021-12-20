IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ben Rhodes: Guidelines on the use of airstrikes by U.S. Military necessary to "reduce the loss of innocent civilian life"

Ben Rhodes: Guidelines on the use of airstrikes by U.S. Military necessary to "reduce the loss of innocent civilian life"

Deputy National Security Advisor in the Obama Administration Ben Rhodes joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss a New York Times investigation which found that airstrikes fired by the U.S. Military killed thousands of innocent civilians in the Middle East. "Just because we have the capacity to take a strike doesn't mean we always should", says Rhodes. "What this suggests is that we have to look across the board and what the guidelines are for air power and counterterrorism operations, and you're never going to eliminate all risks, but how do you put in place greater protocols and accountability measures to reduce the loss of innocent civilian life?"Dec. 20, 2021

    Ben Rhodes: Guidelines on the use of airstrikes by U.S. Military necessary to "reduce the loss of innocent civilian life"

