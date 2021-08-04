Ben Rhodes: Current refugee program ‘does not permit for the volume of people who are in danger’ in Afghanistan
Ben Rhodes joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the US expanding refugee programs for Afghans interpreters as the Taliban escalate violence in Afghanistan. “We need a new way of thinking about this,” says Rhodes. “The current design of the program does not permit for the volume of people who are in danger.” He also discusses relations with Iran as a new, more hardline president comes into power there while negotiations look fragile on rejoining the Iran deal.Aug. 4, 2021