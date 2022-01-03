Ben Rhodes: Biden pressuring Putin ‘to climb down from the ledge’
Ben Rhodes and NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell join Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s recent calls with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, wherein he vowed to take “very swift action” to retaliate if Putin invades Ukraine with troops massed on the border. Rhodes says Biden’s aim is for “that cost and that diplomacy to be enough to get Putin to climb down from the ledge.” Jan. 3, 2022
