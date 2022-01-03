IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New York attorney general issues civil subpoenas for Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.

    00:34
  • Now Playing

    Ben Rhodes: Biden pressuring Putin ‘to climb down from the ledge’

    08:22
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Elnahal: CDC decision to shorten isolation period was a ‘critical move’

    04:17

  • Dr: Osterholm: ‘We need a lot more science’ on at-home test reliability

    09:48

  • Dr. Selinger: ‘We are at a tipping point in our hospitals in Maryland.’

    04:38

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: Hospitals ‘need a reprieve’ so they can ‘provide the care that people so desperately’ need

    13:46

  • McQuade: Maxwell guilty verdict shows public is ‘ready to find perpetrators of sexual abuse guilty at trial’

    05:07

  • Dr. Spinner: Kids’ return to school after the holidays may create ‘perfect storm’ for increased infections

    04:55

  • Biden & Putin plan phone call tomorrow to ‘avoid a further escalation’

    02:45

  • ‘Perfect storm of factors’ advanced surge of omicron infections in Puerto Rico

    05:35

  • Trump spokesman financial records could ‘paint a picture’ of Jan 6 rally involvement

    09:13

  • Dr. Jha: For vaccinated, isolation period should be shortened to 5 days with negative test

    05:36

  • Airlines forced cancel thousands of flights due to Covid omicron variant surge

    01:20

  • Paul Butler: Jim Jordan says ‘he has nothing to hide, the Jan. 6 commission wants him to prove it'

    05:14

  • Putin blames West for growing tensions in ‘incredibly provocative’ news conference

    07:38

  • Dr. Amesh Adalja: Vaccinated protected against ‘severe consequences’ of covid

    07:01

  • Writer Joan Didion dies at age 87

    01:10

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of documents to Jan. 6 committee

    02:10

  • Jason Furman: ‘Economy will continue its recovery’ despite Omicron

    08:42

  • ‘Invisible Hands’ delivers food to those in need

    05:56

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ben Rhodes: Biden pressuring Putin ‘to climb down from the ledge’

08:22

Ben Rhodes and NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell join Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s recent calls with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, wherein he vowed to take “very swift action” to retaliate if Putin invades Ukraine with troops massed on the border. Rhodes says Biden’s aim is for “that cost and that diplomacy to be enough to get Putin to climb down from the ledge.” Jan. 3, 2022

  • New York attorney general issues civil subpoenas for Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.

    00:34
  • Now Playing

    Ben Rhodes: Biden pressuring Putin ‘to climb down from the ledge’

    08:22
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Elnahal: CDC decision to shorten isolation period was a ‘critical move’

    04:17

  • Dr: Osterholm: ‘We need a lot more science’ on at-home test reliability

    09:48

  • Dr. Selinger: ‘We are at a tipping point in our hospitals in Maryland.’

    04:38

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: Hospitals ‘need a reprieve’ so they can ‘provide the care that people so desperately’ need

    13:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All