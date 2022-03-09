Ben Rhodes: A no-fly zone 'wouldn’t necessarily put an end to' the ‘indiscriminate shelling’ in Ukraine
Former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama Ben Rhodes joins Andrea Mitchell to explain why establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be both dangerous and ineffective. “A lot of the suffering we're seeing is not a bombardment from Russian planes, it is shelling,” says Rhodes. “The reality is you have to weigh the risks of the United States engaging the direct military conflict with Russia, and you have to assess those risks against whether that would even solve the problem of the kind of indiscriminate shelling that we're seeing surrounding these population centers.”March 9, 2022
