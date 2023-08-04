IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ben Rhodes: 19-year sentence for Navalny shows Putin is ‘more and more afraid’ of dissent

04:29

Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, has been handed a new 19-year prison sentence by a Russian court on charges of supporting “extremism”, adding to the 11 ½ year sentence for which Navalny is already serving time. Ben Rhodes joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “So stacking these sentences one upon another is kind of immaterial. He's not guilty of these things. This is just Putin kind of cracking down on the repression in Russia,” Rhodes says. “I think what you see though, is Putin more and more afraid, you know, he's not just detaining Navalny, he recently detained a far right critic of his.”Aug. 4, 2023

