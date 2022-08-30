IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Barbara McQuade: If sensitive Mar-a-Lago documents were ‘spilled,’ lives could be in danger

04:52

Former U.S. Attorneys Barbara McQuade and Chuck Rosenberg join Andrea Mitchell to discuss whether former President Trump’s request for a special master to review documents taken by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago may be considered a stalling tactic. “It could slow down the damage assessment that the intelligence community wants to conduct,” says McQuade. “If documents had been spilled, so to speak, then it could be that we have sources overseas whose lives are in danger, or that some of our signals intelligence has been compromised.”Aug. 30, 2022

