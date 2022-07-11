IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden's low numbers reflect a 'failure' to act with 'urgency' on abortion, gun violence

    06:08
  • Now Playing

    Barbara McQuade: Bannon’s last-minute offer to testify before the January 6 Committee ‘is a gimmick’

    08:01
  • UP NEXT

    Trump using investigations ‘as a political prop’ at rallies

    04:47

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: Bout is a ‘big criminal,’ U.S. ‘should get all of these Americans out in return’

    03:35

  • Brother of Paul Whelan: U.S. Government ‘uncoordinated in how they deal with wrongful detentions’

    06:43

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: With Roe overturned, ‘we’re shifting parts of our country to a third world country’

    06:29

  • Jared Bernstein: Economy ‘transitioning’ to a more ‘steady, stable’ pace of economic growth

    05:53

  • Victor Cha: Abe ‘was about the best friend that the United States could have as a leader in Japan’

    05:42

  • Former Press Secy. to Boris Johnson: 'He has been the biggest beast in British politics since 2016.’

    05:21

  • WNBPA Executive Director: Seeing Brittney Griner's guilty plea 'does make us hopeful'

    08:14

  • Chuck Rosenberg: IRS audits of Comey & McCabe 'highly unusual statistically and mathematically'

    04:34

  • Cindy McCain: John’s respect ‘for not only freedom,’ but ‘how we maintain it’ was ‘what he stood for’

    07:32

  • Sir Peter Westmacott: Boris Johnson resignation not about policy, ‘but about character, integrity'

    10:59

  • Fulton County DA: ‘This is not a game, at all’

    02:20

  • Lake County State’s Attorney discusses charges against perpetrator of 'calculated attack' on Highland Park

    06:58

  • Brittney Griner’s WNBA coach reacts to Cherelle Griner’s call with President Biden: ‘Fantastic news.’

    11:30

  • Young parade goer ‘waking up with stomach aches’ after witnessing shooting

    01:33

  • Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone to comply with Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    03:14

  • Rev. Al Sharpton: Brittney Griner 'should not be a political pawn for anybody'

    07:11

  • Mayor Rotering: 'We have a handbook for mayors after a mass shooting. That's ridiculous.'

    08:02

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Barbara McQuade: Bannon’s last-minute offer to testify before the January 6 Committee ‘is a gimmick’

08:01

Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade, Writer-at-Large at The Bulwark Tim Miller, New York Times reporter Jeremy Peters, and NBC Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali join Andrea Mitchell to discuss former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s last minute offer to testify publicly before the January 6th Special Committee after Trump sent Bannon a letter waiving his previous claims of executive privilege. “There is no privilege to waive. Even if there is privilege, Bannon is not subject to it. He violated the law nine months ago, not now,” says McQuade. “This is a gimmick. He does not want to testify.”July 11, 2022

  • Biden's low numbers reflect a 'failure' to act with 'urgency' on abortion, gun violence

    06:08
  • Now Playing

    Barbara McQuade: Bannon’s last-minute offer to testify before the January 6 Committee ‘is a gimmick’

    08:01
  • UP NEXT

    Trump using investigations ‘as a political prop’ at rallies

    04:47

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: Bout is a ‘big criminal,’ U.S. ‘should get all of these Americans out in return’

    03:35

  • Brother of Paul Whelan: U.S. Government ‘uncoordinated in how they deal with wrongful detentions’

    06:43

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: With Roe overturned, ‘we’re shifting parts of our country to a third world country’

    06:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All