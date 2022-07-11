Barbara McQuade: Bannon’s last-minute offer to testify before the January 6 Committee ‘is a gimmick’

Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade, Writer-at-Large at The Bulwark Tim Miller, New York Times reporter Jeremy Peters, and NBC Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali join Andrea Mitchell to discuss former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s last minute offer to testify publicly before the January 6th Special Committee after Trump sent Bannon a letter waiving his previous claims of executive privilege. “There is no privilege to waive. Even if there is privilege, Bannon is not subject to it. He violated the law nine months ago, not now,” says McQuade. “This is a gimmick. He does not want to testify.”July 11, 2022