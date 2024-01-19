Balz: ‘Second place’ in NH ‘is not good enough’ for Haley, she needs ‘literally a historic turnout’

The first in the nation primary in New Hampshire, just four days away, could be do or die for Nikki Haley, who is ramping up attacks on Donald Trump. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Shaquille Brewster and Washington Post Chief Correspondent Dan Balz to discuss Haley’s potential path to defeating Trump in the Granite State. “She would need literally a historic turnout among independents in a Republican primary in order to have a real chance to win,” Balz says. “Second place here is not good enough for her because that would put her in, you know, heading into South Carolina where Donald Trump is very strong despite the fact that it's her home state.”Jan. 19, 2024