Balance of WI Supreme Court shifts towards liberals, decisions could be ‘determinative’ in 2024 race

The balance of power in the Wisconsin Supreme Court is shifting from conservative to liberal, as a new liberal justice is sworn in. Mark Murray, Shaq Brewster, and former Congressman David Jolly join Andrea Mitchell to discuss what the court’s ideological shake up means for abortion and redistricting in Wisconsin. “If this is shaping up to be a very close election in 2024 as a lot of the polling ends up suggesting, those kinds of legal challenges and how the Supreme Court ends up ruling in the state of Wisconsin could be determinative,” Murray says.Aug. 1, 2023