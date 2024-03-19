IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Baker: Trump’s attacks on Jewish voters are ‘remarkable but not surprising’ given previous rhetoric
March 19, 202409:59

  • Biden and Netanyahu on ‘a diplomatic collision course’ as disagreement on Rafah grows, Raf says

    08:42
  • Now Playing

    Baker: Trump’s attacks on Jewish voters are ‘remarkable but not surprising’ given previous rhetoric

    09:59
  • UP NEXT

    FAA Chief: 'Issues around safety culture' at Boeing

    00:49

  • Pres. Biden growing angry & anxious about re-election effort

    07:48

  • 2024 Campaign, 'Bloodbath,' and Trump’s Legal Cases

    12:19

  • Paul Butler: Judge McAfee criticism of Fani Willis gives ammo to Trump’s defense

    09:02

  • John Kirby stands by Pres. Biden’s praise for Sen. Schumer’s unprecedented criticism of Netanyahu

    09:11

  • Rep. Slotkin: ‘I don’t want the Chinese govt controlling’ data of ‘170 million Americans’ via TikTok

    04:44

  • Alcindor: VP Harris ‘making history today’ by visiting Planned Parenthood clinic in Minnesota

    07:49

  • Rep. Himes: Congress is ‘falling over itself’ to demonstrate strength against China with TikTok vote

    04:43

  • Polish FM: ‘We just need to help the Ukrainians for a year or two more and they can really win this’

    06:09

  • ‘Fight in Ukraine is a fight for democracy’: Speaker Emerita Pelosi discusses U.S. Aid to Ukraine

    09:25

  • ‘This is here. This is now’: Former CISA Director discusses the cyber threats posed by TikTok

    06:19

  • Engel: Biden seemed like ‘he's encouraging Israel more than threatening any kind of dramatic action’

    08:08

  • Amb. Dan Foote: Haitian PM Ariel Henry ‘will not survive’ if he returns to Haiti

    04:26

  • U.S. Ambassador to NATO: ‘Ukrainians need our assistance now. Putin has to be stopped’

    05:30

  • Moniz: Oppenheimer film ‘should remind everyone’ we live in ‘dangerous times’ with nuclear weapons

    05:50

  • Jen Psaki: ‘You could feel the anger’ from President Biden ‘over Dobbs’ and other SCOTUS actions

    06:25

  • Barb Collura: IVF is ‘about building families’ and Congress needs to pass a ‘federal protection’

    04:49

  • Engel: U.S. is in very difficult situation while it ‘backs Israel’s war'

    07:01

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Baker: Trump’s attacks on Jewish voters are ‘remarkable but not surprising’ given previous rhetoric

09:59

Former President Trump said on a podcast that Jews who vote for Democrats 'hate' Israel and 'their religion.’ Peter Baker, Catherine Christian, Andrew Weissmann and Garrett Haake join Andrea Mitchell to discuss his comments and his mounting legal woes, as Trump’s lawyers claim that he does not have the money to secure bond for his $454 Million Civil-Fraud judgment.March 19, 2024

  • Biden and Netanyahu on ‘a diplomatic collision course’ as disagreement on Rafah grows, Raf says

    08:42
  • Now Playing

    Baker: Trump’s attacks on Jewish voters are ‘remarkable but not surprising’ given previous rhetoric

    09:59
  • UP NEXT

    FAA Chief: 'Issues around safety culture' at Boeing

    00:49

  • Pres. Biden growing angry & anxious about re-election effort

    07:48

  • 2024 Campaign, 'Bloodbath,' and Trump’s Legal Cases

    12:19

  • Paul Butler: Judge McAfee criticism of Fani Willis gives ammo to Trump’s defense

    09:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All