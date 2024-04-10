IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
AZ AG Mayes: ‘We intend to keep the promise’ to ‘not prosecute any doctor’ under 1864 abortion ban
April 10, 202405:46

AZ AG Mayes: ‘We intend to keep the promise’ to ‘not prosecute any doctor’ under 1864 abortion ban

05:46

The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld an 1864 abortion ban that opponents have described as “draconian.” Arizona Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes joins Andrea Mitchell to explain what steps her office is taking to fight the ban.April 10, 2024

