Austin Mayor: 'Now is not the time to take a risk' and remove mask mandates

Austin, Texas, Mayor Steve Adler joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about the legal threat from the state’s attorney general over Austin’s local mask mandate. “We think that masking is so important. The doctors and the data all indicate that. We're going to stay that course as long as we can,” he says. He cites the fact that most Texans are still not vaccinated and that many people are still succumbing to the virus in his state. “Now is not the time to take a risk. We are not far enough along yet. We are still battling this virus,” Adler says.