Austin City Council member: TX criminalized abortion, but 'we do control our own police department'

Austin City Council member Jose “Chito” Vela and Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams join Andrea Mitchell to talk about governments on the local level fighting to protect access to abortion, explaining the legal options in their regions. “Texas law, sadly, has now criminalized abortion, but we do control our own police department,” says Vela. “We want the police focusing on sexual assaults and robberies, burglaries, those types of crimes. And any kind of legit abortion crime at the very, very bottom of the list.” June 27, 2022