IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Austin City Council member discusses bill to lower the priority for ‘abortion crimes’ prosecution

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Blumenthal: To help Ukraine, U.S. needs to designate Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

    04:42

  • Amb. Bill Taylor: Even if Russia annexes Ukrainian territory, ‘No one will recognize this Russian claim’

    05:20

  • Sweta Chakraborty: ‘At some point we’re not going to be able to find solutions’ to extreme heat

    10:50

  • Peter Franchot: I will build ‘bridges’ over ‘the adversarial canyons that separate us right now’

    04:32

  • Tom Perez: ‘States need to lead’ to show that Dems ‘get stuff done that really matters’

    05:32

  • Adm. Rachel Levine: 'One supportive adult' can 'make all the difference' for transgender youth

    05:37

  • John Brennan: ‘Dividends’ of Biden’s ‘controversial’ Middle East trip yet to be seen

    05:02

  • Rep. Escobar: Gov. Abbott has yet to ‘bring forward any ideas for meaningful change’ following Uvalde

    05:42

  • Jeremy Bash: Meeting with MBS is not 'what the President wanted,' but 'I'm glad he's doing it.'

    07:11

  • Dr. Ashish Jha: 'BA.5 is the most contagious, certainly the most immune evasive variant we've seen.'

    06:58

  • Rep. Strickland: 10 year-old Ohio rape victim 'a textbook example' of need for U.S. abortion protections

    04:38

  • Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Because Trump pulled out of the Iran deal, 'Iran is closer to a nuclear weapon'

    06:07

  • David Ignatius: I hope Biden 'doesn't leave' Saudi Arabia without human rights assurances from MBS

    08:03

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: 'Jaw dropping' Uvalde surveillance video disproves 'good guys with guns' myth

    06:31

  • Gene Sperling: Inflation rise reflects ‘global trend’ amid ‘pandemic and military aggression in Ukraine’

    04:45

  • John Brennan: 'If I was still in government, I would not have supported a visit to Saudi Arabia'

    05:17

  • January 6th committee lays out a 'disturbing' timeline of Trump leading up to insurrection

    09:47

  • 'This was a signal to his supporters' Jan 6 Committee zooms in on Trump's 1:00am tweet

    07:43

  • Donell Harvin: Jan. 6 ‘wasn’t a failure of intelligence. It was a failure to heed the intelligence.’

    05:38

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Austin City Council member discusses bill to lower the priority for ‘abortion crimes’ prosecution

04:05

Austin, Texas City Council Member Jose “Chito” Vela joins Chris Jansing to discuss the GRACE Act, a bill he introduced to safeguard the right to abortion healthcare following a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing a Texas “trigger ban” on abortion to go into effect. “So the GRACE Act does two things. The first is to set any abortion crime any alleged abortion crime as a lowest level priority for a prosecution by the city of Austin for arrest and investigation by the police department for the city of Austin. And the second is to restrict the use of city funds for any kind of information collecting databases,” says Vela. “All we can do is kind of play defense and try to limit the negative consequences as opposed to really reestablish abortion rights on on a broader scale.”July 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Austin City Council member discusses bill to lower the priority for ‘abortion crimes’ prosecution

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Blumenthal: To help Ukraine, U.S. needs to designate Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

    04:42

  • Amb. Bill Taylor: Even if Russia annexes Ukrainian territory, ‘No one will recognize this Russian claim’

    05:20

  • Sweta Chakraborty: ‘At some point we’re not going to be able to find solutions’ to extreme heat

    10:50

  • Peter Franchot: I will build ‘bridges’ over ‘the adversarial canyons that separate us right now’

    04:32

  • Tom Perez: ‘States need to lead’ to show that Dems ‘get stuff done that really matters’

    05:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All