Austin City Council member discusses bill to lower the priority for ‘abortion crimes’ prosecution

Austin, Texas City Council Member Jose “Chito” Vela joins Chris Jansing to discuss the GRACE Act, a bill he introduced to safeguard the right to abortion healthcare following a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing a Texas “trigger ban” on abortion to go into effect. “So the GRACE Act does two things. The first is to set any abortion crime any alleged abortion crime as a lowest level priority for a prosecution by the city of Austin for arrest and investigation by the police department for the city of Austin. And the second is to restrict the use of city funds for any kind of information collecting databases,” says Vela. “All we can do is kind of play defense and try to limit the negative consequences as opposed to really reestablish abortion rights on on a broader scale.”July 20, 2022