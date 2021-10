Austan Goolsbee joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss backups in the supply chain and what Americans should do to prepare for shortages in consumer goods. “It's a mess and everyone knows it's a mess but the important thing to realize is it's a worldwide mess," Goolsbee says. "The virus is the boss of the economy, and if you want to help the economy you got to get control of the virus."Oct. 20, 2021