Austan Goolsbee: “The past shows that the real economy suffers when the virus goes up”

NBC’s Garrett Haake, Austan Goolsbee, and Kimberly Atkins Stohr join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Biden administration’s struggle to pass a $2 trillion dollar Social Spending Bill and the stock market drop amid a surge in Covid cases. “The past shows that the real economy suffers when the virus goes up,” says Goolsbee. “For sure, they're going to be concerned in the White House, about the health impact and the economic impact of the virus and if you're not going to have the kind of relief that would be in the Build Back Better bill that adds yet another uncertainty about the coming year.” Dec. 20, 2021