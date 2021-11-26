Atia Abawi: ‘It’s not easy’ for Afghan refugees in America

International Affairs Analyst Atia Abawi joins José Díaz-Balart to discuss the Afghan refugees in America who celebrated their first Thanksgiving after the US withdrew its forces earlier this year, with many still awaiting resettlement. “It’s bittersweet because they’re very grateful to be outside Afghanistan, outside of the dangers of Afghanistan. That’s the sweet part,” Abawi says. “The bitter part is the fact that they’ve lost their home. They’ve lost everything they’ve known. They’ve left family behind there, they worry about the family, they want to bring them here as well. And they have to adjust to a new life. It’s not easy.” Nov. 26, 2021