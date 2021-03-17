Asian-American advocates address shooting in Atlanta amid spike in anti-Asian attacks

Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), Stop AAPI Hate Co-founder Russell Jeung, and Oakland Chinatown community ambassador Sakhone Lasaphangthong join Andrea Mitchell to talk about the shooting in Atlanta, which left 8 people dead, including 6 Asian women. "We are so hurt about what happened last night in Atlanta, but also hurt about this year's long worth of hateful incidents and hate crimes that have skyrocketed across the country," Congresswoman Meng says.