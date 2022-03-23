Ashley Parker: Biden’s work with Ukraine in 2014 provides ‘fascinating window’ into ‘his thinking now’

Washington Post White House Bureau Chief Ashley Parker and of Silverado Policy Accelerator co-Founder Dmitri Alperovitch join Andrea Mithcell to share the significance of President Biden’s attendance at the emergency NATO summit tomorrow in Brussels. Parker explains the “fascinating window” into Biden’s thinking today provided by his actions as Vice President and “Obama point person on Ukraine” when Russia took Crimea in 2014. “For him, the political is personal and it helps explain how much he cares about this issue right now.”March 23, 2022