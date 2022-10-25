IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Allegheny County Executive: Abortion will 'motivate a lot of voters, particularly swing voters'

  Phoenix Mercury's Brianna Turner: 'Very difficult to hear' Griner's nine-year sentence upheld

  Progressives withdraw letter urging Biden to pursue diplomacy with Russia on Ukraine

    Ash Carter, former defense secretary, dies at 68

    Greenblatt: Adidas showing they won't do 'business with bigots,' but should've dropped West 'sooner'

  Rep. Madeleine Dean: 'If you want to know who's working to improve our economy, it's the Democrats'

  'She is a political pawn': Brittney Griner's former Olympic coach reacts to the WNBA star's appeal denial

  Mark Landler: Sunak will govern with a 'technocratic, buttoned-down, low-key' style of leadership

  Griner lawyer: WNBA star 'pessimistic' about appeal trial, but hoping for sentence reduction

  Justice Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia election interference probe

  Carol Lee: 'The Biden family fully supports his running in 2024'

  John Kirby: 'Iran is right now on the ground, involved, engaged in the war in Ukraine'

  Yamiche Alcindor: Felons who are 'legal to vote' may be 'intimidated' by FL election police arrests

  Amb. Ivo Daalder: 'Ukrainians are the only ones who can count on the UK' after Truss resignation

  Jason Furman: The problem with gas prices is that 'they're largely outside the President's control.'

  Gene Sperling: Biden total oil reserve tap '5, 6 times larger' than releases under Obama, Clinton

  Why actress Nazanin Boniadi thinks protests in Iran are a turning point for women everywhere

  Speaker Pelosi responds to young members' calls for generational change: 'Just win, baby. Just win.'

  Speaker Pelosi: 'Our democracy is at stake' in the 2022 midterms

  Sadjadpour: A 'representative government in Tehran' would be a 'geopolitical game changer' for U.S.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ash Carter, former defense secretary, dies at 68

Ashton Carter, former Obama defense secretary, has died at the age of 68 after a "sudden cardiac event" according to his family.Oct. 25, 2022

