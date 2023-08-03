Asa Hutchinson: ‘I hope’ GOP understands ‘Trump misled them from day one’

Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, a 2024 GOP presidential candidate, joins Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, and Ana Cabrera to discuss how former President Donald Trump’s third indictment will impact the 2024 race and why some Republicans are hesitant to take on the former president as his legal troubles grow. Hutchinson says, “I hope that and I believe firmly that the Republican Party and the base will understand that Donald Trump had misled them from day one. He knew that he had lost the election, but yet he continued to fight that, he continued to try to overthrow the election which harmed our democracy. And he continues to mislead today, and that fact should disqualify him from being president.”Aug. 3, 2023