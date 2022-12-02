IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Amb. Locke: China easing Covid restrictions, 'afraid' protests could spiral into 'other grievances’

    05:16
  • Now Playing

    Asa Hutchinson considering 2024 bid: We need 'multiple voices,’ and ‘my voice is a part of that’

    06:44
  • UP NEXT

    Paul Whelan ‘healthy,’ had been moved to a hospital ‘for reasons he didn’t know,’ says brother

    05:05

  • Michael Crowley: ‘In a way, Vladimir Putin kind of solved the problem’ between the U.S. and France

    10:41

  • Sen. Angus King slams Republicans threatening to delay military bill over Covid vaccine mandate

    06:58

  • Secy. of State Blinken: China's ‘massive repressive action’ against protests is ‘a sign of weakness’

    10:45

  • Secy. of State Blinken: No contact with Whelan since November 16. ‘I can’t speak to his condition.’

    03:45

  • Ben Rhodes: Iran spotlighting U.S. racial disparities won’t ‘distract’ the world from Iran protests

    09:03

  • Adm. Stavridis: U.S. giving $53 million to help repair Ukraine’s electricity grid is ‘absolutely critical’ 

    05:19

  • Fmr. NASA astronaut Cmdr. Scott Kelly raising funds to replace ambulances destroyed in Ukraine

    04:58

  • Victoria DeFrancesco Soto: Trump dinner with Holocaust denier a ‘bit of a media desperation ploy’

    09:36

  • Amna Nawaz: Protesters in China calling for ‘free speech’ and, in many cases, for Xi's removal

    10:23

  • Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: ‘Sub-zero temperatures’ won’t ‘favor the Ukrainians nor the Russians’

    03:32

  • Rick Stengel: ‘Russia has already used up more than half of their missiles’

    07:01

  • Dr. Torres shares warning signs for RSV, flu, Covid-19 amid a ‘tripledemic’ going into the holidays

    02:35

  • Phil Rucker: Supreme Court’s decision on Trump’s tax returns was ‘an assessment of the law’

    04:36

  • U.S. has seen ‘over 600’ mass shootings this year. Brady President Kris Brown calls it ‘appalling’

    05:04

  • Dr. Fauci, who has served under seven presidents, delivers his final White House Covid briefing

    01:02

  • Journalist Grant Wahl says he was ‘immediately’ detained at World Cup for wearing a pro-LGBTQ shirt

    04:32

  • Amb. Karen Pierce: Iran may be 'guilty of crimes against humanity' for supplying weapons to Russia

    05:55

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Asa Hutchinson considering 2024 bid: We need 'multiple voices,’ and ‘my voice is a part of that’

06:44

Following former President Trump’s announcement of a 2024 White House bid, other Republicans like are ramping up fundraising ahead of a political run. Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss and share where he stands on entering the ring for a 2024 run. “I think we need to have multiple voices, powerful voices, and my voice is a part of that,” says Hutchinson. “And yes, absolutely over this season, I'll continue to plan and to look at the what my role will be next year, and I expect, because everything has accelerated, that you'll start seeing announcements in January and February of next year.” He adds, “My record of lowering taxes, common sense conservatism in Arkansas — I think that's where the Republican Party is. We just don't need to have all the drama that we've had in the past.” Dec. 2, 2022

  • Amb. Locke: China easing Covid restrictions, 'afraid' protests could spiral into 'other grievances’

    05:16
  • Now Playing

    Asa Hutchinson considering 2024 bid: We need 'multiple voices,’ and ‘my voice is a part of that’

    06:44
  • UP NEXT

    Paul Whelan ‘healthy,’ had been moved to a hospital ‘for reasons he didn’t know,’ says brother

    05:05

  • Michael Crowley: ‘In a way, Vladimir Putin kind of solved the problem’ between the U.S. and France

    10:41

  • Sen. Angus King slams Republicans threatening to delay military bill over Covid vaccine mandate

    06:58

  • Secy. of State Blinken: China's ‘massive repressive action’ against protests is ‘a sign of weakness’

    10:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All