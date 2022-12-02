Asa Hutchinson considering 2024 bid: We need 'multiple voices,’ and ‘my voice is a part of that’

Following former President Trump’s announcement of a 2024 White House bid, other Republicans like are ramping up fundraising ahead of a political run. Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss and share where he stands on entering the ring for a 2024 run. “I think we need to have multiple voices, powerful voices, and my voice is a part of that,” says Hutchinson. “And yes, absolutely over this season, I'll continue to plan and to look at the what my role will be next year, and I expect, because everything has accelerated, that you'll start seeing announcements in January and February of next year.” He adds, “My record of lowering taxes, common sense conservatism in Arkansas — I think that's where the Republican Party is. We just don't need to have all the drama that we've had in the past.” Dec. 2, 2022