Artist's work transcends rules, borders from the U.S.-Mexico border to supermax prison
04:03
Share this -
copied
Dallas Brennan Rexer, a producer of 'Paper & Glue,' joins Chris Jansoing to discuss the documentary and the artist JR's work. The award-winning documentary follows visionary French artist JR as his work transcends rules and borders, from a prison in California to a favela in Brazil. Watch the world television premiere of "Paper & Glue," Friday at 10 p.m. ET.Dec. 9, 2021
Artist's work transcends rules, borders from the U.S.-Mexico border to supermax prison
04:03
Letitia James pulling out of NY governor race was ‘important and necessary’ to her Trump organization investigation
04:57
Bob Dole was ‘an American first and a partisan Republican second’
04:50
Dr. Amesh Adalja: Healthcare workers ‘burned out’ from hospitalizations that could be ‘avoided by a simple vaccine’
06:42
New York AG Letitia James suspends campaign for governor, seeks Trump deposition
01:22
Sen. Murphy: Republican ‘unprecedented’ stonewalling of ambassador nominees is ‘deeply terrifying’