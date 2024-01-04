Arouzi: Iranians deny bombings were from Islamic State group, instead want ‘revenge on Israelis’

Iran is vowing retaliation after nearly one hundred people were killed in twin bombings yesterday, the bloodiest attack there in 44 years. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Ali Arouzi and Keir Simmons to discuss the international response to rising tensions in the Middle East. “On Islamic State group's official telegram channel, they suddenly claimed responsibility for the attack,” Arouzi says. “But nonetheless, the Iranians keep saying that it's the Israelis, that they're going to get revenge on the Israelis. And so far, they haven't even mentioned anything, officials here, about the Islamic State group.”Jan. 4, 2024