Ari Melber: Unsealed indictment reveals ‘what looks to me like Donald Trump’s worst nightmare’

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, MSNBC Legal Analyst Andrew Weissmann, and NBC News National Security Contributor join Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, and Katy Tur to unpack the unsealed indictment against former President Donald Trump. “What you have is also the breakdown of what looks to me like Donald Trump's worst nightmare and that they're inside. They're inside the text. They're inside the legal team,” says Melber. “He was doing things that it's late stage and his long running battles with regulators and investigators. He thought he was getting away with it and he wasn't.”June 9, 2023