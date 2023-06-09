- Now Playing
Ari Melber: Unsealed indictment reveals ‘what looks to me like Donald Trump’s worst nightmare’10:37
Charles Coleman: Unsealed Trump classified docs indictment reveals ‘deep and problematic’ pattern04:25
Joyce Vance: 'Serious questions' over Trump appointed judge said to be overseeing indictment case09:51
Trump impeachment lawyer Robert Ray: Trump switching legal teams post-indictment ‘fairly common’06:24
Rhodes: Mar-a-Lago likely the top 'intelligence target' for U.S. adversaries since Trump’s election10:34
Trump-appointed Judge Cannon to initially oversee Trump indictment case01:26
Jeh Johnson: Conveying gravity of Trump docs to jurors poses ‘real issue' given classified status08:46
John Kirby casts doubt on reported China-Cuba spying agreement07:10
Ben Rhodes: PGA played on emotions of 9/11 victims' families until Saudis wrote 'the biggest check'06:30
Sen. Markey and Rep. Moskowitz detail the dangers of 3D printed guns05:25
Michael Waldman: Supreme Court ‘gutted' Voting Rights Act, now considering ‘shard’ of what’s left04:09
Molly Hunter explains ‘horrifying’ consequences of damage done to major dam in Ukraine03:44
Gov. Wes Moore responds to Tim Scott comments on systematic racism: ‘His thesis is not true’08:34
U.S. intel points to Russia being behind Ukrainian dam attack01:49
Trump lawyers meet with Justice Department as federal grand jury expected to convene this week06:48
Kristen Welker will take on Meet The Press Moderator role ‘with the utmost seriousness’06:13
“Friends of George’s” Board Member reacts to TN drag ban overruling: 'It's surreal'06:39
Mary McCord: Unrealistic that DOJ would ‘avoid’ legal action against Trump through 2024 election07:21
Marc Morial: DeSantis is a black history and voter ‘suppressor’, is trying to become ‘Trump-ish’03:27
ADL CEO: Germany’s Holocaust remembrance shows how countries can ‘go to the bottom and yet come out’04:24
