Ari Melber: Mark Meadows is ‘a key figure’’ in Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 legal case

Ari Melber joins Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, and Ana Cabrera to discuss Mark Meadows’ potential involvement in the Trump Jan 6. legal case. “Meadows is a key figure in this,” Melber said. “He was at the total epicenter of all of the plots, some of them pursued, some of them not. We know from the January 6 committee investigation, some of the messages that he received and sent. So he's a key witness no matter what. He could be a star witness.”Aug. 3, 2023