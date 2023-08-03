IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ari Melber: Mark Meadows is ‘a key figure’’ in Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 legal case

06:31

Ari Melber joins Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, and Ana Cabrera to discuss Mark Meadows’ potential involvement in the Trump Jan 6. legal case. “Meadows is a key figure in this,” Melber said. “He was at the total epicenter of all of the plots, some of them pursued, some of them not. We know from the January 6 committee investigation, some of the messages that he received and sent. So he's a key witness no matter what. He could be a star witness.”Aug. 3, 2023

