Anthony Coley: This impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden is ‘a vivid example of government overreach’

House Republicans are gearing up to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, with House Democrats saying the move is nothing more than a fishing expedition to hurt the president. Paul Butler and Anthony Coley join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the prospect of impeachment. “This is a vivid example of government overreach, Andrea. I would argue with one of the most narrow majorities in Congress, House Republicans would be better served by focusing on issues that people say they care about, like reducing health care costs, about addressing gun violence,” Coley says. “Instead, they have chosen this more narrow option of trying to appeal and rally to a base that still believes to this day in the Big Lie that this election was stolen, which it was not.”Dec. 13, 2023