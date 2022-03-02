Anne Neuberger: A cyber attacker ‘has to be successful once. A defender has to be successful every time.’

Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Russia’s cyber capabilities and what defenses are at play to prevent cyber warfare in Ukraine and the United States. “Russia has one of the most sophisticated cyber programs in the world, and it's far easier to attack than to defend,” says Neuberger. “An attacker has to be successful once. A defender has to be successful every time.”March 2, 2022