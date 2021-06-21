Anita McBride: The First Ladies’ ‘stories need to be told’04:59
Former Chief of Staff to Laura Bush and Director of American University’s First Ladies Initiative, Anita McBride joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the launch of the First Ladies Association for Research and Education (FLARE) at American University. FLARE is the first national academic organization focused on “the evolving roles and lasting legacies of the First Ladies.” McBride also reflects on the past First Ladies and the important issues they championed.