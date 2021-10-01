Anita Hill: Sexual harassment ‘exists, it persists in our society'

Anita Hill, lawyer and professor at Brandeis University, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her book 'Believing: Our thirty year journey to end gender violence', an analysis on the effects of sexual violence. "It exists, it persists in our society", says Hill. "In part it persists in such large numbers because we really haven't started to address the systemic problem. We've tried to address individual behavior and we've been successful in some cases, and some cases not so successful...it's important for us to deal with the structures that impede people from coming forward." Oct. 1, 2021