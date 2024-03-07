IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukraine Prosecutor Gen.: the ‘forced deportation of Ukrainian children” is a Russian “war crime’
March 7, 202405:52

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ukraine Prosecutor Gen.: the 'forced deportation of Ukrainian children" is a Russian "war crime'

05:52

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants this week for top Russian commanders over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Andrea Mitchell is joined by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin to discuss. "The most important is that, on our way to ensure justice and accountability for victims and survivors of these brutal war crimes, we are moving very fast and we made great progress throughout this year on national investigations," Kostin says. "It's not only horrific, we need to also tell people, to tell the world that this war crime, forced deportation of Ukrainian children, was not seen on European soil, since the Second World War."March 7, 2024

