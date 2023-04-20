IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • John Kerry: Meeting climate goals 'will require capturing emissions' by oil and gas industry

    08:48

  • John Kerry: 'We can't' reach global climate goals without U.S.-China cooperation, 'it's that simple'

    06:15

  • Rosenberg ‘wouldn’t make too much of' IRS agent seeking whistleblower protections 'at this point'

    02:53

  • Rep. Gottheimer: Suspending debt limit gives 'long runway' for a fiscal commission to make proposals

    04:45

  • Doug Heye: ‘There’s a lot we still don’t know’ about Supreme Court ethics issues

    06:21
  • Now Playing

    Andriy Kostin: ‘History will help us’ to hold Putin accountable for 80,000 war crimes committed

    06:34
  • UP NEXT

    Mifepristone could ‘be out of reach to millions of people’ if Supreme Court lifts stay

    05:20

  • Rep. Spanberger: 'There has to be an assessment’ of counterintelligence efforts after DOD leaks

    06:44

  • Jeremy Bash: An insider is ‘hardest threat to defeat’ in protecting sensitive intelligence

    05:37

  • Rhodes: Gershkovich arrest making other journalists’ jobs more difficult in Russia, a ‘huge loss’

    00:59

  • Marc Morial: Violence against Black Americans fueled by ‘hate, intolerance and extremism’ in U.S.

    04:45

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi: Jailing a journalist attracts ‘media attention,’ may ‘increase pressure’ on Russia

    03:30

  • Pentagon Papers leaker: ‘Clearly unconstitutional’ classified labeling ‘negates’ First Amendment

    07:59

  • Students at Ralph Yarl’s high school walk out in support of teen who was shot

    03:02

  • Jury selected for Fox News and Dominion defamation lawsuit

    02:45

  • Red Cross’ Synenko: Sudan fighters have ‘obligation’ to respect international humanitarian law

    02:56

  • Rep. Jason Crow: Pentagon leak ‘needs to be addressed’ but ‘this is not endemic’

    07:11

  • Cecile Richards: Ruling on mifepristone was not based on women’s ‘healthcare concerns’ or ‘efficacy’

    03:47

  • Rep. Goldman: House hearing on NYC crime is ‘a political stunt’

    05:05

  • Jeremy Hunt: Europe and North America must ‘stand shoulder to shoulder’ to ‘defend democracy’

    06:19

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Andriy Kostin: ‘History will help us’ to hold Putin accountable for 80,000 war crimes committed

06:34

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the testimonies of war crimes survivors before the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “It's important for American members of Congress and for the American nation to hear, to see them as firsthand survivors and witnesses of war crimes committed,” says Kostin. “We need to do our job and history will help us to hold Putin accountable for all war crimes committed.”April 20, 2023

  • John Kerry: Meeting climate goals 'will require capturing emissions' by oil and gas industry

    08:48

  • John Kerry: 'We can't' reach global climate goals without U.S.-China cooperation, 'it's that simple'

    06:15

  • Rosenberg ‘wouldn’t make too much of' IRS agent seeking whistleblower protections 'at this point'

    02:53

  • Rep. Gottheimer: Suspending debt limit gives 'long runway' for a fiscal commission to make proposals

    04:45

  • Doug Heye: ‘There’s a lot we still don’t know’ about Supreme Court ethics issues

    06:21
  • Now Playing

    Andriy Kostin: ‘History will help us’ to hold Putin accountable for 80,000 war crimes committed

    06:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All