Andrew Weissmann: Trump won’t get ‘to enjoy the same first amendment rights’ after his indictment

- Now Playing
Andrew Weissmann: Trump won’t get ‘to enjoy the same first amendment rights’ after his indictment07:15
- UP NEXT
Beschloss: ‘Our democracy might be taken down by some future president’ if Trump faces no penalty07:00
Rep. Adam Schiff: If DOJ had pursued Jan. 6 charges with more urgency, 'they would have gone first’04:46
Michael Crowley: U.S. not characterizing President Tsai's 'transit' through U.S. as a 'state visit'06:50
Nightclub drugging deaths spark fear: NBC's Matt Lavietes reports01:32
Secy. of State Blinken condemns Kremlin’s detainment of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich10:55
What’s so dangerous about TikTok? NBC's Jacob Ward talks to the experts.03:47
Brendan Buck: Republicans ‘quite content to ignore’ centrist voters who support gun reform action05:06
Sen. Warner: Biden admin ‘gets an absolute failing grade’ for transparency on classified documents10:43
Martin Fletcher: 'Complicated situation in Israel' is all about defending democracy, not religion06:44
Kasich: If Americans don’t protest gun violence, politicians will continue to 'look the other way’05:08
Nicole Hockley: ‘Cowards and profiteers’ are blocking gun reform, putting children’s lives at risk05:23
Stephen Hadley: Israel experiencing ‘biggest political crisis' we've seen in a 'long, long time'04:26
Mississippi meteorologist who prayed on air during tornado: ‘Sometimes you need a higher power'05:05
FBI Memphis field office investigating deadly school shooting in Nashville02:23
At least four dead, including gunman, after school shooting in Nashville00:31
John Kirby: Biden ‘acted swiftly’ to retaliate against 'Iranian one-way drone attack'05:22
Tom Costello: NATO suspicious Russia may be mapping Norway's oil, gas fields06:23
Rep. Debbie Dingell: People’s data ‘becomes a weapon’ to personal and national security06:44
Andrea Mitchell honors Rich Greenberg, Robert Dembo, Geoff Tofield, and Mary Murray in retirement01:05
- Now Playing
Andrew Weissmann: Trump won’t get ‘to enjoy the same first amendment rights’ after his indictment07:15
- UP NEXT
Beschloss: ‘Our democracy might be taken down by some future president’ if Trump faces no penalty07:00
Rep. Adam Schiff: If DOJ had pursued Jan. 6 charges with more urgency, 'they would have gone first’04:46
Michael Crowley: U.S. not characterizing President Tsai's 'transit' through U.S. as a 'state visit'06:50
Nightclub drugging deaths spark fear: NBC's Matt Lavietes reports01:32
Secy. of State Blinken condemns Kremlin’s detainment of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich10:55
Play All