Andrew Weissmann: Special Counsel Jack Smith ‘has a lot of work to do’ in Trump donor case

Former Senior Prosecutor on the Mueller probe and former General Counsel for the FBI Andrew Weissmann joins Andrea Mitchell to react to the Washington Post reporting that Special Counsel Jack Smith is now focusing on fundraising in the final months of the Trump presidency for potential wire fraud charges over alleged false claims to donors. “I think if you look at just the amount of evidence and the various amounts of evidence, because there's so many components to the conspiracy, I do think that this is one where Jack has a lot of work to do,” Weissmann says. “But I don't think putting the case together is something that people like Jack Smith are going to view as hard.”April 13, 2023