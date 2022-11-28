IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Victoria DeFrancesco Soto: Trump dinner with Holocaust denier a ‘bit of a media desperation ploy’

    09:36
  • Now Playing

    Amna Nawaz: Protesters in China calling for ‘free speech’ and, in many cases, for Xi's removal

    10:23
  • UP NEXT

    Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: ‘Sub-zero temperatures’ won’t ‘favor the Ukrainians nor the Russians’

    03:32

  • Rick Stengel: ‘Russia has already used up more than half of their missiles’

    07:01

  • Dr. Torres shares warning signs for RSV, flu, Covid-19 amid a ‘tripledemic’ going into the holidays

    02:35

  • Phil Rucker: Supreme Court’s decision on Trump’s tax returns was ‘an assessment of the law’

    04:36

  • U.S. has seen ‘over 600’ mass shootings this year. Brady President Kris Brown calls it ‘appalling’

    05:04

  • Dr. Fauci, who has served under seven presidents, delivers his final White House Covid briefing

    01:02

  • Journalist Grant Wahl says he was ‘immediately’ detained at World Cup for wearing a pro-LGBTQ shirt

    04:32

  • Amb. Karen Pierce: Iran may be 'guilty of crimes against humanity' for supplying weapons to Russia

    05:55

  • Special counsel may speed up Trump probes, says Weissmann: ‘That’s the kind of prosecutor Jack is’

    05:13

  • White House pardons two lucky turkeys: Chocolate and Chip

    04:10

  • McQuade: Garland appointing a special counsel likely reflects ‘substantial evidence’ in Trump probes

    02:45

  • Masih Alinejad: Iran’s football team represents ‘dictatorship.’ People ‘celebrating’ their loss

    03:11

  • Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf: 'Stop dehumanizing' the LGBTQ community. 'We deserve at least that.'

    04:43

  • Rep. Gottheimer: Tight House majority is an opportunity to ‘find common ground and get things done’

    07:13

  • David Rothkopf: Muslim-ban architect Stephen Miller advising McCarthy ‘should be a warning sign’

    07:10

  • Kristen Welker previews the White House wedding for Biden's eldest grandchild

    04:52

  • Phil Rucker: 'Antagonistic' coverage of Trump 2024 run coming from 'the whole Murdoch media empire'

    06:02

  • Sen. Coons: Russian aggression ‘directly or indirectly the cause’ of deadly blast in Poland

    07:08

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Amna Nawaz: Protesters in China calling for ‘free speech’ and, in many cases, for Xi's removal

10:23

Protesters in China are rallying against President Xi’s ongoing pandemic restrictions in an unprecedented show of defiance from Beijing to Shanghai and Xinjiang. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer, former top State Department official Rick Stengel, and PBS Newshour Chief Correspondent Amna Nawaz join Garrett Haake to discuss. Nawaz explains that people are mobilizing “not just to protest the strict Covid lockdown, but also to call for free speech and their right to to be able to protest, to call for a free media and press to be able to report on this, and to call in many cases for the removal of President Xi.” Nov. 28, 2022

  • Victoria DeFrancesco Soto: Trump dinner with Holocaust denier a ‘bit of a media desperation ploy’

    09:36
  • Now Playing

    Amna Nawaz: Protesters in China calling for ‘free speech’ and, in many cases, for Xi's removal

    10:23
  • UP NEXT

    Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: ‘Sub-zero temperatures’ won’t ‘favor the Ukrainians nor the Russians’

    03:32

  • Rick Stengel: ‘Russia has already used up more than half of their missiles’

    07:01

  • Dr. Torres shares warning signs for RSV, flu, Covid-19 amid a ‘tripledemic’ going into the holidays

    02:35

  • Phil Rucker: Supreme Court’s decision on Trump’s tax returns was ‘an assessment of the law’

    04:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All