Amna Nawaz: Protesters in China calling for ‘free speech’ and, in many cases, for Xi's removal

Protesters in China are rallying against President Xi’s ongoing pandemic restrictions in an unprecedented show of defiance from Beijing to Shanghai and Xinjiang. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer, former top State Department official Rick Stengel, and PBS Newshour Chief Correspondent Amna Nawaz join Garrett Haake to discuss. Nawaz explains that people are mobilizing “not just to protest the strict Covid lockdown, but also to call for free speech and their right to to be able to protest, to call for a free media and press to be able to report on this, and to call in many cases for the removal of President Xi.” Nov. 28, 2022