Andrea Mitchell Reports

American Bar Association launches task force to remind people ‘their vote is the essence of democracy’

The American Bar Association is launching a task force to improve voter confidence in elections, as former President Trump is still pushing the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Former Federal Judge J. Michael Luttig and Jeh Johnson, who are both chairs of the Task Force for American Democracy, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “So an important part of this task force effort is going to be to remind Americans that their vote counts, their vote matters," says Johnson. “Their vote is important, and their vote is the essence of democracy. And democracy is the root of everything else we enjoy in this country.”Aug. 9, 2023

