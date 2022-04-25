Amb. William Taylor: Bridget Brink’s nomination to be U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is ‘great news.' ‘She knows Ukraine.’ 

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and New York Times Pentagon Correspondent Helene Cooper join Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s nomination of Bridget Brink as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and Secretary of State Blinken and Defense Secretary Austin’s covert trip to Ukraine. Brink’s nomination has been “a long time coming, but it’s great news,” says Ambassador Taylor. “She knows this job. She knows Ukraine, having worked on these areas, on these issues earlier, and so she's going to be a great addition to this team.” April 25, 2022