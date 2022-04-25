IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Roger Cohen: '13 million votes’ for Le Pen ‘reflected a lot of anger.’ Macron ‘will have to adjust his policies accordingly.’

  • Hollywood Director Doug Liman is putting ‘a human face' on the war in Ukraine after filming on the ‘front lines’

    Amb. William Taylor: Bridget Brink’s nomination to be U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is ‘great news.' ‘She knows Ukraine.’ 

    Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik: Russian forces are 'committing all kinds of crimes on civilians', 'basically starving people out', 'breaking all the agreements'

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: U.S. diplomatic post in Ukraine means developed relationships, better communication, more demands

  • John Brennan: Video of Putin clutching table ‘shows that he’s a man that has quite a bit of stress’

  • Fmr. Secy. John Kerry: Climate crisis ‘not a Democrat or Republican issue,’ but a ‘universal’ problem ‘we all have an interest in seeing resolved’

  • Fmr. Secy. John Kerry: ‘Temporary’ drilling will bring ‘economic stability’ necessary for transition to ‘clean energy economy’

  • Even more bombshell audio recordings of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy come to light

  • Obama urgent warning about disinformation at Stanford University

  • ICRC Director of Operations: Without humanitarian corridor, Red Cross struggles to evacuate Mariupol ‘under extremely difficult circumstances’

  • Richard Haass: Le Pen winning the French presidential election ‘would open up a major riff’ in NATO ‘solidarity’

  • Finnish Amb. to the U.S. Mikko Hautala: After Russia invaded Ukraine, ‘overnight’ Finnish support for joining NATO ‘shot up to 50-60%’

  • Daniel Yergin: Russia makes an estimated ‘$250 billion’ annually from energy sales to Europe alone

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: U.S. has ‘a major strategic interest to help the Ukrainians win the battle of Donbas’

  • Leon Panetta: "Most important mission right now is to do whatever is necessary" to arm Ukraine for Donbas fight

  • Rick Stengel: ‘About 90% of Russians get 90% of their information from state TV and state sources’

  • Dr. Peter Hotez: ‘Of all the times not to lift mask restrictions, this is the time not to lift it’

  • Billie Jean King: ‘As an athletic,’ winning Battle of the Sexes ‘meant nothing.’ Culturally, ‘it meant everything.’

  • John Kirby explains Mariupol’s significance as a ‘major economic port city’ for Ukraine, potential ‘land bridge’ for Russia

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and New York Times Pentagon Correspondent Helene Cooper join Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s nomination of Bridget Brink as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and Secretary of State Blinken and Defense Secretary Austin’s covert trip to Ukraine. Brink’s nomination has been “a long time coming, but it’s great news,” says Ambassador Taylor. “She knows this job. She knows Ukraine, having worked on these areas, on these issues earlier, and so she's going to be a great addition to this team.” April 25, 2022

