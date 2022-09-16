Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: Russia’s ‘actions related to American citizens are unacceptable’

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield joins Andrea Mitchell ahead of President Biden’s meeting with the families of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan amid a new push for their release from Russian detention. “There's not good news in the sense that we wish we could tell them today that they were being brought home. We wish the Russians would accept the offer that we put on the table for them. They should accept it today and release them,” says Thomas-Greenfield. “Their actions related to American citizens are unacceptable, and we will continue to put pressure on them until one they release our citizens.”Sept. 16, 2022