Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: Refugee Olympic team athletes 'represent the best that the world has to offer'
11:24
Share this -
copied
In an exclusive interview, Andrea Mitchell is joined by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, ahead of her trip to represent the U.S. at the closing ceremony of the Olympics in Tokyo where she will meet with the Refugee Olympic team. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield discusses the Olympics, Afghanistan, Iran, Covid-19, and efforts to combat systemic racism in America. Aug. 5, 2021