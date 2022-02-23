IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • David Ignatius: Europe is ‘at the edge’ of a possible ‘level of violence that we just haven’t seen’

    07:01
    Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: ‘No signs’ of Russia withdrawing, ‘everything points to’ further escalation

    08:51
    Ben Rhodes: ‘Most severe sanctions would have very significant repercussions on global markets'

    05:43

  • Amb. McFaul: Putin’s action constitutes ‘an invasion’

    05:43

  • Amb. Bolton: U.S. ‘should have had more’ forces in Ukraine earlier ‘to train with the Ukrainians’

    06:24

  • Nathan Chen: ‘Surreal past two weeks’ after winning gold at Beijing Olympics

    04:29

  • Gen. Barry McCaffrey: Ukraine ‘at threat of Stalinist-style, blatant aggression’

    06:38

  • Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: ‘Russia is going to use the military invasion to take care of specific individuals’

    06:53

  • Fmr. Defense Secy. Hagel: Evidence ‘points to’ Putin invading, but still possible to ‘get him off this highway’ 

    06:22

  • Ben Rhodes: It will be ‘hard’ for Zelenskyy to ‘get back into Ukraine if Russia is mounting an air assault’

    08:12

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Calling out Russian pretexts ‘makes it harder’ for Putin 'to use those as excuses to invade’

    05:08

  • State Dept. Spokesman Ned Price: Pro-Russian militias blaming Ukraine for attack is ‘pretext’ Blinken warned of

    06:58

  • How Kim Potter's past record and circumstances factored into her lower sentence

    01:54

  • Erin Jackson’s advice to young athletes of color: ‘Don’t be afraid’

    04:21

  • Adm. Mike Rogers: ‘Cyber will play a significant role’ as the crisis in Ukraine plays out

    06:15

  • Minister of State for Europe James Cleverly: Russian claims of de-escalation ‘are just not credible’

    05:05

  • Shaun White’s ‘final goodbye’ to snowboarding ‘was just incredible’

    05:05

  • Former officials analyze U.S. options if Russia invades Ukraine in tabletop exercise

    05:05

  • Leon Panetta: ‘One bad decision and war could break out’ in Ukraine

    09:13

  • Ukraine Crisis: Top former U.S. officials game out approach to Putin’s next moves

    02:48

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: ‘No signs’ of Russia withdrawing, ‘everything points to’ further escalation

08:51

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield joins Andrea Mitchell to provide insight into the status of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the narrowing likelihood of de-escalation. “We see no signs of the Russians withdrawing, we see no signs that they are leaning toward finding a diplomatic solution,” says Thomas-Greenfield. “Right now, everything points to the fact that Russia intends to continue to invade Ukraine even further.”Feb. 23, 2022

