Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: ‘No signs’ of Russia withdrawing, ‘everything points to’ further escalation

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield joins Andrea Mitchell to provide insight into the status of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the narrowing likelihood of de-escalation. “We see no signs of the Russians withdrawing, we see no signs that they are leaning toward finding a diplomatic solution,” says Thomas-Greenfield. “Right now, everything points to the fact that Russia intends to continue to invade Ukraine even further.”Feb. 23, 2022