Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: ‘No dispute’ between what U.S. and Ukraine are ‘seeing on the border’
07:34
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the discrepancy between what Ukraine and NATO allies are saying publicly about the 130,000 Russian troops surrounding Ukraine. “I think we're on the same sheet of music in terms of what we're seeing,” says Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield. “Our narrative is different. Our rhetoric is a little different. But what we're seeing on the border, there's no dispute on that.”Feb. 1, 2022
