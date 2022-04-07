Amb. Taylor: Suspending Russia from UN Human Rights Council is ‘one element’ of an ‘overall strategy’ to isolate Russia

Ambassador William Taylor, Admiral James Stavridis, and NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez join Andrea Mitchell to assess the global response to Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine, after the UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council. “This is part of a larger effort to isolate Russia. It’s isolating it in the UN. It's isolating in financial terms. It's isolating it from the from the world economy. It's isolating it from Europe and its ability to sell,” says Taylor. “So this is an overall strategy that this is one element of.”April 7, 2022