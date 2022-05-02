Amb. Taylor: Lavrov’s Hitler comments show ‘evil nature of the Russian government’ and ‘ludicrous’ justification for invasion

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and New York Times Pentagon Correspondent Helene Cooper join Andrea Mitchell to address Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s remarks on the 'denazification' of Ukraine, which drew a level of condemnation from Israel unprecedented since Russia’s invasion. “No one can remain neutral. No thinking person, no moral person, no moral nation can remain neutral. And this just demonstrates the total depravity, really evil nature of the Russian government, top to bottom,” says Taylor. “It demonstrates that there is no justification, there was no justification, there's no rationale for this invasion.”May 2, 2022