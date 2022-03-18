IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Amb. Taylor: ‘I am absolutely convinced that the Ukrainians will win’ and that will ‘set the stage’ for ‘accountability’

    05:16
  • UP NEXT

    Leon Panetta: I don’t think President Xi will do anything that ‘indicates a strong support for Putin’

    05:09

  • Ashley Parker: Biden calling Putin a war criminal was ‘clearly not planned,’ came from ‘emotions of that day’

    07:40

  • Mikhail Zygar: ‘Russian propaganda’ can spin any situation in Ukraine as Putin’s ‘victory’

    04:19

  • State Dept. Spokesman: ‘We are seeing increasing evidence’ of Russia committing ‘potential war crimes’

    09:45

  • Rep. Houlahan: Russia-Ukraine crisis is ‘all about the freedoms’ Americans ‘value and hold so dearly’

    03:15

  • ICRC Spokesperson: ‘Tens of thousands of civilians’ stuck in Mariupol ‘going through extreme hardship’

    04:02

  • Ukrainian MP Yurash reacts to loss of Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuyshynova, his close friend

    03:51

  • Song & Solidarity: Ukrainians sing together while the world sings for Ukraine

    00:59

  • Michael Crowley assesses hesitance from Biden admin. to call out Russian attacks as war crimes

    04:16

  • Amb. McFaul: Russian protests may not ‘influence Putin’ but are a ‘sign that this war is not popular’

    10:36

  • Russian attacks on civilians spark war crimes allegations – but not from the U.S.

    03:30

  • Amb. Yovanovitch: Putin is ‘a war criminal’ and ‘needs to be held to account’

    09:01

  • Adm. Stavridis: Russia’s military has become ‘a terrorist force’

    06:25

  • Peter Baker: Journalists on the ground in Ukraine are ‘risking their lives to bring truth home’

    06:03

  • Brennan: ‘Highly concerning’ false claims from Putin could be used as 'basis' for chemical weapons attack

    05:53

  • John Kirby holds firm on no-fly zone opposition: ’It is combat.'

    07:34

  • Red Cross team in Mariupol expecting to ‘run out of water tomorrow’

    03:55

  • UNICEF Dir. Catherine Russell explains the ‘desperate situation’ in both Ukraine and Afghanistan

    05:23

  • Jeh Johnson: It is ‘much easier’ for U.S. to ‘become involved’ than to ‘extract’ itself from military conflict

    05:56

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Amb. Taylor: ‘I am absolutely convinced that the Ukrainians will win’ and that will ‘set the stage’ for ‘accountability’

05:16

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Russia’s attacks on civilians with no sign of withdraw, and to share how he sees the war playing out. “It's inexcusable. This is clearly criminal activity, intentionally targeting where hundreds of Ukrainians were there,” says Taylor. “In the end, I am absolutely convinced that the Ukrainians will win. And that will set the stage for people like President Putin and others in the chain of command who bombed civilian targets, that will set the stage for that kind of accountability.” March 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Amb. Taylor: ‘I am absolutely convinced that the Ukrainians will win’ and that will ‘set the stage’ for ‘accountability’

    05:16
  • UP NEXT

    Leon Panetta: I don’t think President Xi will do anything that ‘indicates a strong support for Putin’

    05:09

  • Ashley Parker: Biden calling Putin a war criminal was ‘clearly not planned,’ came from ‘emotions of that day’

    07:40

  • Mikhail Zygar: ‘Russian propaganda’ can spin any situation in Ukraine as Putin’s ‘victory’

    04:19

  • State Dept. Spokesman: ‘We are seeing increasing evidence’ of Russia committing ‘potential war crimes’

    09:45

  • Rep. Houlahan: Russia-Ukraine crisis is ‘all about the freedoms’ Americans ‘value and hold so dearly’

    03:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All