Amb. Taylor: ‘I am absolutely convinced that the Ukrainians will win’ and that will ‘set the stage’ for ‘accountability’

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Russia’s attacks on civilians with no sign of withdraw, and to share how he sees the war playing out. “It's inexcusable. This is clearly criminal activity, intentionally targeting where hundreds of Ukrainians were there,” says Taylor. “In the end, I am absolutely convinced that the Ukrainians will win. And that will set the stage for people like President Putin and others in the chain of command who bombed civilian targets, that will set the stage for that kind of accountability.” March 18, 2022