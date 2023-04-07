Amb. Sullivan: White House ‘needs to take responsibility’ for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

Expelled TN Rep. Justin Jones: Speaker of the TN House Cameron Sexton ‘is not a fan of democracy’06:31
- Now Playing
Amb. Sullivan: White House ‘needs to take responsibility’ for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal08:15
- UP NEXT
Nazanin Boniadi: Calling Iran women’s rights struggle ‘gender apartheid’ can hold regime accountable04:52
Panetta: Repeated raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque ‘only exacerbates the troubles that Israel’s in right now’08:16
Speaker McCarthy: Meeting with Taiwan’s president ‘shouldn’t by any means’ escalate China tensions05:54
Speaker McCarthy reacts to Trump indictment: ‘It's not just Republicans who view this as political’02:28
Richard Haass: 'The bar for Israeli entry into an Islamic holy site ought to be sky high'03:45
Paul Charlton: The structure of the indictment against Trump ‘is a smart one’05:54
Amb. McFaul: Evan Gershkovich’s release will be decided ‘politically,’ not ‘in a court of law’04:45
Jeh Johnson: Enforcing a gag order would be ‘exceedingly difficult’ against Donald Trump01:41
Neal Katyal: DOJ documents case against Trump could go to trial before hush money case11:06
Chuck Rosenberg: ‘Can a judge assemble a fair jury’ in Trump hush money case? ‘Absolutely.’02:35
Donell Harvin: ‘Individuals coalescing online,’ not pro-Trump crowds in NY, pose greatest risk03:15
Kasich: Trump supporters’ exhaustion like 'water in a boat' may begin to ‘overflow’ and ‘sink him’08:06
Laura Jarrett breaks down the timing of when Trump indictment could be unsealed05:30
Asa Hutchinson: Donald Trump’s arraignment as 2024 candidate ‘not a good thing for America’ or GOP07:19
Trump boards flight to New York ahead of arraignment01:54
Trump departs Mar-a-Lago for New York ahead of arraignment02:38
Andrew Weissmann: Trump won’t get ‘to enjoy the same first amendment rights’ after his indictment07:15
Beschloss: ‘Our democracy might be taken down by some future president’ if Trump faces no penalty07:00
Expelled TN Rep. Justin Jones: Speaker of the TN House Cameron Sexton ‘is not a fan of democracy’06:31
- Now Playing
Amb. Sullivan: White House ‘needs to take responsibility’ for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal08:15
- UP NEXT
Nazanin Boniadi: Calling Iran women’s rights struggle ‘gender apartheid’ can hold regime accountable04:52
Panetta: Repeated raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque ‘only exacerbates the troubles that Israel’s in right now’08:16
Speaker McCarthy: Meeting with Taiwan’s president ‘shouldn’t by any means’ escalate China tensions05:54
Speaker McCarthy reacts to Trump indictment: ‘It's not just Republicans who view this as political’02:28
Play All