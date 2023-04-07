Amb. Sullivan: White House ‘needs to take responsibility’ for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

Former Deputy Secretary of State and former U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the White House report about the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan which largely blames the Trump administration. “My concern is that finger pointing at the Trump administration without an acknowledgement by this administration of its role and its failure, eight months after Trump had left office, the embrace by this administration of the withdrawal that had been proposed by the President,” says Sullivan. “Sure there's blame to go around, but the White House needs to take responsibility for what happened in August on its watch over which it had control.”April 7, 2023