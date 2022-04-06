Amb. Stephen Rapp: ‘Cases will go forward’ to prosecute Russia’s ‘total violation’ of ‘all the rules of armed conflict’

Stephen Rapp, former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Issues, and retired Four Star General Barry McCaffrey join Andrea Mitchell to illustrate what the U.S. can do to assist in holding Russia accountable for their war crimes in Ukraine. Although the U.S. is not part of the International Criminal Court, “our law allows us to assist in cases of people who aren't American citizens. And we did that during the Obama administration in bringing key fugitives to justice. We need to support it here,” says Rapp. “Frankly, we should be joining with our allies and establishing a special tribunal with Ukrainians which they've requested to to try the crime of aggression.” Rapp explains that the “way the Russians conduct war" is a "total violation of the Geneva Conventions, of all the rules of armed conflict, and for that they need to be held responsible, and these cases will go forward.”April 6, 2022