IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Amb. Stephen Rapp: ‘Cases will go forward’ to prosecute Russia’s ‘total violation’ of ‘all the rules of armed conflict’

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Jason Crow: U.S. should equip Ukraine to ‘strike’ Russia’s ‘extremely vulnerable’ withdrawing forces

    05:47

  • Secy. Blinken: ‘There are loopholes’ in sanctions ‘that piece by piece, one by one we're trying to close’

    04:06

  • Secy. Blinken: ‘When you see these images, you ask yourself, what if this was happening in my town?’

    09:47

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: New U.S. sanctions address ‘not all the loopholes, but some big ones’

    06:52

  • Igor Novikov: Russia ‘acting in such a brutal manner’ because ‘previous aggressions went unpunished’

    05:08

  • HARP CEO Burke Bryant: ‘No question about the war crimes taking place’ in Ukraine. ‘Everyone is being targeted.’

    04:56

  • Amb. McFaul: A ‘protracted war’ in Ukraine could last ‘months, if not years’

    07:07

  • Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘How many people have to die before all Russian banks will be sanctioned?’

    09:30

  • Sen. Klobuchar: Vote to confirm Judge Jackson ‘now 53 to 47. There’s not a lot of drama.’

    06:24

  • Harold Koh: Russia should not be ‘voting and helping to set the agenda’ at UN Human Rights Council

    05:59

  • Will Hurd on a 2024 run: ‘If I have the opportunity to serve my country again, I’ll evaluate it’

    06:58

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Russia ‘will grind Ukraine into the dust’ if we don’t ‘accelerate and improve’ weapons delivery

    07:03

  • UN High Commissioner for Refugees: ‘We need resources to help with psychological support’

    06:58

  • CK Hoffler: ‘A great day’ for Black women ‘because we’re going to stand together’ and see Judge Jackson ‘confirmed’

    09:15

  • Amb. McFaul: U.S. ‘doing the right thing on weapons and pressure,’ but ‘every week we have to escalate sanctions’

    04:37

  • Julia Ainsley: Some Ukrainians seeking refuge in U.S. detained by ICE, ‘shackled and flown across the country’

    04:28

  • Ivo Daalder: Civilians in Mariupol without water, heat, ‘facing constant bombardment,’ with no escape

    06:53

  • Amb. Julie Fisher: ‘The people of Belarus are deeply opposed to this war’

    06:06

  • Dr. Osterholm: U.S. must 'keep our surveillance up’ to prepare for future Covid-19 variants

    04:23

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Amb. Stephen Rapp: ‘Cases will go forward’ to prosecute Russia’s ‘total violation’ of ‘all the rules of armed conflict’

04:59

Stephen Rapp, former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Issues, and retired Four Star General Barry McCaffrey join Andrea Mitchell to illustrate what the U.S. can do to assist in holding Russia accountable for their war crimes in Ukraine. Although the U.S. is not part of the International Criminal Court, “our law allows us to assist in cases of people who aren't American citizens. And we did that during the Obama administration in bringing key fugitives to justice. We need to support it here,” says Rapp. “Frankly, we should be joining with our allies and establishing a special tribunal with Ukrainians which they've requested to to try the crime of aggression.” Rapp explains that the “way the Russians conduct war" is a "total violation of the Geneva Conventions, of all the rules of armed conflict, and for that they need to be held responsible, and these cases will go forward.”April 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Amb. Stephen Rapp: ‘Cases will go forward’ to prosecute Russia’s ‘total violation’ of ‘all the rules of armed conflict’

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Jason Crow: U.S. should equip Ukraine to ‘strike’ Russia’s ‘extremely vulnerable’ withdrawing forces

    05:47

  • Secy. Blinken: ‘There are loopholes’ in sanctions ‘that piece by piece, one by one we're trying to close’

    04:06

  • Secy. Blinken: ‘When you see these images, you ask yourself, what if this was happening in my town?’

    09:47

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: New U.S. sanctions address ‘not all the loopholes, but some big ones’

    06:52

  • Igor Novikov: Russia ‘acting in such a brutal manner’ because ‘previous aggressions went unpunished’

    05:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All